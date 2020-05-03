Number of COVID-19 cases at 2,998

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,998, up 56 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has increased to 340, after the passing of five chronically ill, elderly patients.

Four more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 629.

Of the active cases, 1,005 require hospitalization, with 51 of those requiring ventilation.

So far, 82,010 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine has grown to 10,786.

Budapest is still the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,473. Pest county continues to be the second most infected, with 400 cases, followed by Fejér county (300 cases).

The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Komárom-Esztergom (132), Zala (123), Csongrád (101), Győr-Moson-Sopron (79), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (65), and Veszprém (58).

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.