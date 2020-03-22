Number of coronavirus deaths in Hungary rises to 6, 16 recovered

Ekaterina Sidorina

Two Hungarian women aged 65 and 75 have died as a result of complications developed due to the coronavirus infection, yet the number of recovered patients has risen to 16, states koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The number of newly infected people in Hungary is 131, among them 10 Iranians, two British citizens, one Kazakh, one person from Vietnam and 117 Hungarians.

Four new, recovered coronavirus patients were able to leave Budapest’s St. László Hospital earlier today. The total number of recovered people now stands at 16.

“We are in the phase of the rapid spread of the infection as the virus transmits through personal contact within the community. The virus can be found anywhere in Hungary. To slow down the mass infection, itʼs important that elderly, students, people coming from abroad, and whoever is capable of doing so, stays at home and follows the rules and recommendations,” states koronavirus.gov.hu.

