Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 100

Bence Gaál

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary rose to 103, according to a report by koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities increased to four. The latest victim of the virus in the country was a 53-year-old Hungarian man suffering from chronic health problems.

Some 117 people are in quarantine at the time of writing. The number of recoveries remains seven. So far, 3,447 tests have been carried out in the country.

