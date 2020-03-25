Number of coronavirus cases soars to 226

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has grown to 226, an increase of 39 patients since yesterday, with the number of fatalities rising to 10, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The two latest victims of the virus are a woman suffering from multiple chronic illnesses and a British man.

All new patients are Hungarian citizens. The number of recoveries stands at 226. So far, 6,817 tests have been carried out.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.