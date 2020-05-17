Number of coronavirus cases rises to 3,509

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,509, up 36 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The death toll has increased to 451, after the passing of three chronically ill patients.

Some 25 people were declared healthy yesterday, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,396.

According to the website, there are 1,662 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at the moment. Approximately 56% of these cases are located either in Budapest or Pest County.

The number of people requiring hospitalization has decreased to 562, with 47 patients requiring ventilation.

So far, 135,137 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,470 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,672. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 473 cases, followed by Fejér County (356 cases).

