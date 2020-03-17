Number of coronavirus cases reaches 50

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Some 11 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary to 50, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.
Among the new cases, there were 10 Hungarians and one person from Kazakhstan.
Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said yesterday that Hungary is entering the second phase of the epidemic, meaning that after individual cases, the virus has begun to spread in communities, and it is no longer possible to tell who infects who.
At the time of writing, there are 137 people in quarantine. The number of recoveries stands at two, while that of fatalities remains one.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben