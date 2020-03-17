Your cart

Number of coronavirus cases reaches 50

 Bence Gaál
 Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 09:00

Some 11 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary to 50, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com

Among the new cases, there were 10 Hungarians and one person from Kazakhstan.

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said yesterday that Hungary is entering the second phase of the epidemic, meaning that after individual cases, the virus has begun to spread in communities, and it is no longer possible to tell who infects who.

At the time of writing, there are 137 people in quarantine. The number of recoveries stands at two, while that of fatalities remains one.

 

 

