Number of coronavirus cases reaches 3,678

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,678, up 37 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 476, up three compared to yesterday.

Some 78 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,587.

There are 1,615 active cases in Hungary at the moment, down from 1,659 yesterday. About 44% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Out of all active cases, 483 require hospitalization, with 23 patients requiring ventilation too.

So far, 155,801 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,668 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,754. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 510 cases, followed by Fejér County (365 cases).

