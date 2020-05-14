Number of coronavirus cases reaches 3,380

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,380, up 39 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Fatalities have increased to 436, after the passing of six chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries stands at 1,169, up 67 compared to yesterday.

According to the website, there are 1,775 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at the moment. About 59% of these cases are located either in Budapest or Pest County.

The number of people requiring hospitalization has decreased to 658, with 49 patients requiring ventilation.

So far, 123,258 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,084 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,619. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 459 cases, followed by Fejér County (339 cases).

