Number of coronavirus cases reaches 3,263

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 3,263, up 50 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 413, up eight since yesterday.

On the other hand, recoveries have risen to 933, representing a daily increase of 29.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,917, a growth of 13 compared to yesterday.

Some 812 people are hospitalized at the moment, with 50 of them requiring ventilation.So far, 108,257 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,365.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,579. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 434 cases, followed by Fejér county (333 cases).

