Number of coronavirus cases reaches 2,443

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,443, up 60 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has reached 262, after the passing of 12 chronically ill patients. The youngest out of the 12 was a 41-year-old man.

Recoveries have increased by 57 compared to yesterday, bringing the total number of those who managed to return to health to 458.

Currently, some 899 patients are hospitalized, and 54 of them require ventilation.

To date, 60,801 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine remains is still 10,942.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,247. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 339 cases, followed by Fejér county (246 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Győr-Moson-Sopron (74), Komárom-Esztergom (70), Csongrád (63), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (59), and Veszprém (52).

