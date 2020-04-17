Number of coronavirus cases hits 1,763

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 1,763, up 111 since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has risen to 156, after the death of 14 elderly, chronically ill patients. Some 18 of all 156 fatalities were patients from the Pesti út Elderly Care Home.

The number of recoveries has grown to 207, up eight since yesterday.

Out of all active cases, 847 are currently hospitalized, and 63 require ventilation.

Some 12,401 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine. A total of 31,590 coronavirus tests have been carried out at accredited laboratories until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 883 cases. Pest county is the second most infected with 259 cases, followed by Fejér county (128 cases). There are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Győr-Moson-Sopron (63), Csongrád (54), and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (52) counties.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.