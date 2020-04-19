Number of coronavirus cases hit 1,916

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 1,916, up 82 since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The death toll from the virus stands at 189, up 17 compared to yesterday. All 16 patients were suffering from an underlying medical condition.

So far, 250 people have recovered from the virus, up from 231 yesterday.

The number of active cases requiring hospitalization has decreased to 784, with 61 of them requiring ventilation.

Some 11,959 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine. A total of 46,353 coronavirus tests have been carried out at accredited laboratories until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 971 cases. Pest county is the second most infected with 278 cases, followed by Fejér county (146 cases). There are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Győr-Moson-Sopron (63), Csongrád (57), and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (52) counties.

