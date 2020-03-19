Number of coronavirus cases grows to 73

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary increased to 73, after 15 more people tested positive for the virus, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian citizens.

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said that Hungary is in the second phase of the epidemic, adding that the virus could be present anywhere in Hungary. She argued that people should stay at home if they can.

There are 124 people in quarantine in Hungary. So far, two people managed to recover, while the number of fatalities remains at one. Some 2,322 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

