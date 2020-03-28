Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 343

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 343, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

There are 87 people in quarantine at the moment. The number of recoveries stands at 34.

An elderly man suffering from an underlying medical condition has died, increasing the death toll to 11.

Some 10,303 tests have been conducted so far.

