Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 187

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 187, according to a report by koronavirus.gov.hu

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

Yesterday, an 80-year-old man suffering from an underlying medical condition passed away, increasing the number of fatalities to eight. So far, 21 people have recovered from the virus.

Until today, 6,113 tests have been carried out, up from 5,515 yesterday. Some 92 people are in quarantine at the moment.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.