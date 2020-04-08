Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 895

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 895, up from 817 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

Another 11 people have died from the virus since yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 58. The youngest victim was 49 years old.

The number of recoveries stands at 94, up 23 since yesterday.

Some 15,491 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine, and 25,748 coronavirus tests have been conducted until now.

Budapest is still by far the most infected area with 387 cases, followed by Pest county (164). The third most infected region in the country remains Fejér county with 49 cases.

