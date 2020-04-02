Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 585

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary stands at 585, up 60 compared to yesterday morning, according to government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

A Hungarian man, aged 70, has died after contracting the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 21.

The number of recovered patients has risen to 42. Some 59 people are currently in quarantine. So far, 16,401 tests have been carried out.

