Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 408

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 408, up from 343 yesterday, according to government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image: Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has grown to 13 with the passing of two elderly patients suffering from underlying medical conditions.

Some 71 people are currently quarantined. The number of tests conducted has increased to 12,148.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.