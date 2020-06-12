Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,053

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 4,053, up 14 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 555, after the passing of two elderly, chronically ill patients.

On the other hand, recoveries have increased by 56, reaching 2,447.

There are 1,051 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 40% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 290 patients require hospitalization, with 20 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 226,669 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,834 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,922. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 592 cases, followed by Fejér County (375 cases).