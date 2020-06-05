Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,970

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,970, up 16 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll has increased to 542, after the passing of three chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,245, up 40 compared to yesterday.

There are 1,183 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 397 patients require hospitalization, with 21 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 202,606 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 9,693 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,886. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 575 cases, followed by Fejér County (371 cases).