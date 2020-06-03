Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,931

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,931, up 10 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 534, after the passing of two more elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries stands at 2,190, up 30 compared to yesterday.

There are 1,207 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 414 patients require hospitalization, with 24 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 191,572 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,172 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,868. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 563 cases, followed by Fejér County (371 cases).