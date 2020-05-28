Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,816

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,816, up 23 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has increased to 509, after the passing of four more chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries stands at 1,996, up from 1,856 yesterday.

There are 1,311 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 42% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 404 patients require hospitalization, with 24 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 174,011 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,525 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,818. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 541 cases, followed by Fejér County (369 cases).