Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,793

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,793, up 22 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has increased to 505, after the passing of six chronically ill, elderly patients.

The number of recoveries stands at 1,856, up from 1,836 yesterday.

There are 1,432 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 430 patients require hospitalization, with 25 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 169,960 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,616 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,805. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 535 cases, followed by Fejér County (369 cases).