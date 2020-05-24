Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,741

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,741, up 28 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 486, after the passing of four more elderly patients with preexisting medical conditions.

The number of recoveries now stands at 1,690, up 35 from yesterday.

There are 1,565 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment. About 42% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Out of all active cases, 442 require hospitalization, with 28 patients requiring ventilation.

So far, 162,925 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,934 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,780. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 525 cases, followed by Fejér County (367 cases).