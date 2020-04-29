Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,727

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,727, up 78 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities now stands at 300, after the passing of nine more patients with underlying medical conditions.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries stands at 536, up 20 compared to yesterday.

Some 983 patients are currently hospitalized, with 50 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 70,300 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,071.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,347. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 368 cases, followed by Fejér county (269 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Zala (98), Csongrád (96), Komárom-Esztergom (93), Győr-Moson-Sopron (77), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (63), and Veszprém (56).

