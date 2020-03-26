Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 261

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 261, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by SamaraHeisz5/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

Seven people managed to recover from the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to 28. The number of fatalities stands at 10, unchanged from yesterday.

There are currently 100 people in quarantine. The pace of testing is increasing rapidly, with the number of tests conducted so far standing at 8,005, up from 6,817 yesterday.

