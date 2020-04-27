Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,583

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,583, up 83 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 280, up eight from yesterday.

Recoveries have reached 498, an increase of 13 compared to yesterday.

Out of the active cases, 931 are currently in hospital, with 52 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 65,625 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine remains 9,829.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,286. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 352 cases, followed by Fejér county (263 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Győr-Moson-Sopron (76), Komárom-Esztergom (87), Csongrád (86), Zala (65), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (62), and Veszprém (54).

