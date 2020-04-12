Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,410

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary now stands at 1,410, up 100 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The total number of fatalities has increased to 99, up 14 since yesterday.

Three more former patients have been declared healthy, bringing the total number of recoveries to 118.



Only 15,333 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine, more than 2,000 fewer than a day ago. Some 33,532 coronavirus tests have been carried out until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 669 cases, almost half of the nationwide total. Pest county remains the second most infected area with 215 cases, followed by Fejér county (93 cases).

