Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 131

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary increased to 131, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image: Shutterstock.com

All 28 new patients are Hungarian citizens.

Some 115 people are in quarantine. However, according to the head of the duty center of the Operational Group Tibor Lakatos, there are 3,771 persons in mandatory home quarantine. The authorities have checked them 15,525 times. In 18 cases, they have imposed onsite fines or cautioned the individuals concerned, while in 76 cases the non-compliant individuals have been prosecuted, a report by kormany.hu says.

So far, seven people have recovered from COVID-19. The number of fatalities stands at four, while that of tests carried out increased to 4,443.

