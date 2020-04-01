Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hits 525

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 525, according to government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 20, up four since yesterday. All four victims were elderly and had cardiovascular problems.

Three patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40. Some 61 people are currently in quarantine. The number of tests conducted stands at 15,208.

About 44% of all patients (232) live in Budapest.

