Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hits 4,027

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 4,027, up 10 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased by one, reaching 551. The latest victim of the virus was a 37-year-old man who did not suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

On the other hand, recoveries have increased by 31, reaching 2,355.

There are 1,121 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 344 patients require hospitalization, with 20 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 217,689 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,805 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,910. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 589 cases, followed by Fejér County (374 cases).