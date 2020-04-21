Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hits 2,098

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,098, up 114 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

Some 14 elderly patients with underlying medical conditions have passed away, bringing the total number of fatalities to 213.

So far, some 287 people have successfully recovered from the virus, up 20 compared to yesterday.

Some 842 patients currently require hospitalization, with 82 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 50,052 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. 11,172 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Budapest is still the most infected area of the entire country, with cases reaching 1,082. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 293 cases, followed by Fejér county (175 cases). The following counties have more than 50 cases: Győr-Moson-Sopron (64), Csongrád (57), and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (53).

