Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbs to 85

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 85 in Hungary, according to Friday morning data by koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

Out of the 12 new COVID-19 patients, there are 11 Hungarians and one Iranian citizen.

The number of recoveries climbed to seven, while that of fatalities remained one. Some 116 people are currently quarantined, and 3,007 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said that six coronavirus patients in Hungary are currently in a serious condition, receiving ICU treatment.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.