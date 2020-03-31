Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 492

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has grown to 492, according to government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 16, up one compared to yesterday. The latest victim of the virus in Hungary was a 59-year-old man suffering from chronic illnesses.

The number of recoveries has increased to 37, up from 34. According to the website, 61 people are currently in quarantine.

Some 14,146 tests have been conducted so far.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.