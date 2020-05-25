Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases to 3,756

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,756, up 15 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has increased to 491, after the passing of five more chronically ill, elderly patients.

The number of recovered patients has increased to 1,711, up from 1,690 yesterday.

There are 1,554 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment. Approximately 42% of these cases are located in Budapest.

So far, 164,619 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,810 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,784. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 527 cases, followed by Fejér County (368 cases).