Number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 4,076

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 4,076, up seven compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has increased to 563, after the passing of a 101-year-old, chronically ill patients.

On the other hand, recoveries have increased to 2,485.

There are 1,028 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 40% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 275 patients require hospitalization, with 19 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 235,377 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,707 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,932. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 597 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases).