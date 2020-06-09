Number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 4,017

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 4,017, up three compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 550, after the passing of two more elderly chronically ill patients.

On the other hand, recoveries have increased by 40, reaching 2,324.

There are 1,143 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 365 patients require hospitalization, with 20 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 214,468 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 9,523 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,906. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 585 cases, followed by Fejér County (374 cases).