Number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 300

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has now reached 300, up from 261 yesterday, according to government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 34, up six since Thursday morning.

Some 84 people are currently in quarantine. The number of tests conducted now stands at 9,275.

The death toll remains unchanged at 10.

