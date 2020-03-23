Number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 167

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew to 167 by Monday morning, with the death toll rising to seven, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

The latest victim of the virus in Hungary was an elderly man who had an underlying medical condition.

All newly diagnosed patients are Hungarian citizens.

The number of recoveries stands at 16. So far, 5,515 tests have been carried out. Some 101 people are currently in quarantine.

