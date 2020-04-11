Number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 1,310

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,310, up 120 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.



The Pesti út Elderly Care Home in Budapest has 198 confirmed cases, which represents more than 30% of all infections in the capital.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 85, up eight since yesterday.

According to the website, three more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the total number of recoveries to 115.

Some 17,490 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine, and 31,961 coronavirus tests have been conducted until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 655 cases, followed by Pest county (199). The third most infected region in the country remains Fejér county with 82 cases.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.