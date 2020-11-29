Number of active COVID cases in Hungary surpasses 150,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 151,218, with 6,819 new cases and 156 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 4,672.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 211,527 up from 204,708 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 55,637.

Currently, 7,590 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 657 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,639,076 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 50,227 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 45,918. Pest County is the second most affected, with 27,272 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (13,883 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 7,697.