Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 883

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 883, up from 847 on Sunday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 36% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 5,191 from 5,155 on Sunday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,695, unchanged from Sunday.

The death toll rose remains unchanged from Sunday at 613.

Some 59 patients are currently hospitalized, nine of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 398,550 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,917 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,256. Pest County is the second most affected, with 757 cases, followed by Fejér County (394 cases).