Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 858

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 858, up from 857 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by nine to 4,166. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,721, up seven compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 587, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 157 patients are currently hospitalized, with eight of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 279,690 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 1,201 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,983. Pest County is the second most affected, with 627 cases, followed by Fejér County (378 cases).