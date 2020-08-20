Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 759

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 759, up from 728 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 34% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 5,046 from 5,002 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,678, up 313 compared to yesterday.

The death toll rose remains unchanged from yesterday at 609.

Some 57 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 390,079 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,663 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,198. Pest County is the second most affected, with 741 cases, followed by Fejér County (392 cases)