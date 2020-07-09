Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 742

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 742, up from 736 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 38% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 10 to 4,220. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,887, up two compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains has risen to 591, after the passing of two elderly, chronically ill patients.

Some 131 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 289,602 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 2,123 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,988. Pest County is the second most affected, with 639 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).