Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 730

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 730, up from 708 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 32% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,970 from 4,946 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,631, up 1 compared to yesterday.

The death toll rose by one yesterday to 609.

Some 60 patients are currently hospitalized, six of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 383,411 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,098 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,163. Pest County is the second most affected, with 735 cases, followed by Fejér County (386 cases)