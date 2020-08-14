Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 656

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 656, up from 645 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

About 31% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,853 from 4,813 on Thursday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,590, up 29 compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains unchanged at 607.

Some 64 patients are currently hospitalized, six of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 372,687 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,707 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,125. Pest County is the second most affected, with 713 cases, followed by Fejér County (382 cases)