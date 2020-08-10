Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 601

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 601, up from 555 on Friday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

About 31% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,731 from 4,621 last Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,525, up 61 over the course of the weekend.

The death toll has increased to 605, after the passing of three elderly, chronically ill patients.

Some 61 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 362,660 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,574 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,099. Pest County is the second most affected, with 706 cases, followed by Fejér County (382 cases).