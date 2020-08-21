Number of active COVID-19 cases rises by 49

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 806, up from 759 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 34% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 5,098 from 5,046 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,681, up 3 compared to yesterday.

The death toll rose by two from yesterday to 611.

Some 58 patients are currently hospitalized, six of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 393,431 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,543 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,215. Pest County is the second most affected, with 747 cases, followed by Fejér County (393 cases).