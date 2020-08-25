Number of active COVID-19 cases rises by 2

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 885, up from 883 on Sunday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Graphic by Simfalex / Shutterstock.com

About 36% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 5,215 from 5,191 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,695, up 21 compared to yesterday.

The death toll rose by one from yesterday to 614.

Some 57 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 400,442 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,248 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,267. Pest County is the second most affected, with 761 cases, followed by Fejér County (394 cases).